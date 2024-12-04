Brian Wilson To Retire, Changes Coming on Nashville’s SuperTalk

Nashville’s SuperTalk 99.7 WTN (WWTN) will start 2025 with a new sound, as Cumulus Media makes lineup changes and schedule adjustments. Among these is the retirement of afternoon drive host Brian Wilson, who joined the station in 2018.

Filling Wilson’s shoes is Matt Murphy, who has hosted the station’s midday show since 2021. Murphy previously spent 19 years with Talk 99.5 (WZRR) in Birmingham, AL, as both morning host and program director. Wilson will continue to contribute in a Host At-Large capacity.

Veteran journalist Joan Jones will join morning host Dan Mandis as news anchor for Nashville’s Morning News. Jones brings a decade of experience as morning news anchor for WTOP in DC. Ken Weaver will now cover the news desk on weekday afternoons.

In turn, syndicated host Chad Benson will move into Murphy’s spot for a live, local show while continuing The Chad Benson Show with Radio America Network.

Cumulus Nashville Vice President and Market Manager Allison Warren said, “We are thrilled to introduce these exciting changes to our lineup at SuperTalk 99.7 WTN. Each addition and shift reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality news and talk programming to our listeners. With a blend of seasoned professionals and fresh voices, we are poised to provide even more engaging and comprehensive coverage for Nashville and Middle Tennessee.”

Operations Manager Paul Mason added, “Adding highly regarded talents Chad Benson and Joan Jones, along with repositioning Matt Murphy and Ken Weaver – while still getting to hear Brian Wilson – is a huge win. It’s a great time for our listeners, whether they are consuming us on broadcast radio or on one of our many digital platforms.”

Murphy expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “To be offered the opportunity to entertain and inform listeners in the same chair as greats like Phil Valentine and Brian Wilson is an absolute dream come true. I look forward to building long-lasting friendships with the afternoon audience for years to come.”

Benson added, “I’m so excited to be a part of this legendary radio station and to work with an incredible team in an amazing city. I look forward to contributing and building strong connections with both listeners and advertisers.”