Florida Morning Host Killed In Tragic Early Morning Car Crash

Heather Jennings, morning show host for MARC Media’s I Am Country 106.9 (WPLL) in Gainsville, FL, died in a head-on collision on her way to work Tuesday morning. Jennings had only been on-air at the station for less than a month.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 30-year-old woman crossed the center line, colliding with Jennings’ northbound vehicle. Both drivers were transported to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, where they were pronounced deceased.

FHP noted that Jennings was wearing a seatbelt at the time, while the other driver was not.

MARC Media released a statement about Jennings’ death, saying, “We knew something was very wrong at 6 a.m. when patriotic Heather wasn’t standing at her mic, hand over her heart, proudly leading her audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. It was time to begin her signature broadcast, The Heather Jennings Morning Show, but instead her booth was silent. Then we got the dreaded phone call confirming that it was indeed Heather in that double-fatality crash.”

The station expressed its grief, noting Jennings’ passion for country music and the immediate impression she made in her short time at WPLL. “We join her family, her friends, and her listeners all over Gainesville in the incomprehensible loss of her young life and her distinctive on-air presence,” the statement concluded.