John Wordock Extends Holiday Help to Laid-Off Talent

In the spirit of the holiday season, John Wordock, former Senior Vice President of the Cumulus Podcast Network turned consultant, is offering free consulting sessions to media professionals who were affected by layoffs in 2024.

Wordock is providing one hour of complimentary guidance to those exploring podcasting as their next career move.

After leaving Cumulus earlier this year, Wordock launched his own consulting firm. He brings nearly two decades of podcasting expertise to the table, having helped build the Cumulus Podcast Network into an industry leader. Wordock’s career includes pioneering podcast initiatives at The Wall Street Journal and MarketWatch.com.

Wordock stated, “This has been a tough year for many in the media world. The second half of 2024 was especially brutal as a wave of layoffs hit America’s top radio companies. In the spirit of the season, I’m offering my time and knowledge to help people get back on their feet professionally.”

Those interested in scheduling a session can reach Wordock at [email protected].