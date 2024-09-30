Ex-Cumulus Podcast Exec John Wordock Starts Consulting Firm

Wordock served as Executive Editor and Senior Vice President of the Cumulus Podcast Network at Westwood One from 2019 until June, where he oversaw editorial strategy, platform distribution, and production services. He spent four years as Executive Producer of Podcasts at The Wall Street Journal.

His experience also includes his tenure as Executive Editor of the WSJ and MarketWatch Radio Networks at Dow Jones, where he managed a 35-member news team, after more than a decade at MarketWatch, serving as Managing Editor of the MarketWatch.com Radio Network.

Wordock commented, “Podcasting hit a really bad patch in 2022 and 2023, but we’re getting smarter as an industry, learning from our mistakes and making wiser investments in content and technology. So I remain very bullish on podcasting, both audio and video, over the next five years.”