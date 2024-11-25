Kix Brooks To Leave ‘American Country Countdown’ as Fox Joins

After 18 years as the show’s host, Kix Brooks is stepping away from Westwood One’s American Country Countdown. Starting in January, Cumulus Media Dallas morning personality Ryan Fox will succeed the Country superstar as the syndicated show’s lead.

Brooks’ final episode will air the weekend of December 28-29, with Fox debuting on the weekend of January 4-5.

Fox has hosted mornings on 99.5 The Wolf (KPLX) since 2022. He previously served as Afternoon Host for Westwood One’s Hot Country format, following an eight-year stint as its Morning Host. Before Westwood One, he hosted mornings on Los Angeles’ Go Country 105 (KKGO).

American Country Countdown airs on more than 300 stations nationwide.

Ryan Fox said, “To be given the opportunity to take the reins on one of the longest-running, most successful Country countdown shows in the world and sit in the same chair as Hall of Famers like the legendary Kix Brooks and the late, great Bob Kingsley is a tremendous honor. This is a terrific era for Country music, and I cannot wait to count down the biggest Country hits from coast to coast.”

Cumulus Media Chief Content Officer Brian Philips added, “Weekend countdowns are still a favorite choice of listeners. The modern Country music landscape shifts so quickly that our fans will devour this fast-paced new take on a proven, long-running show. Ryan Fox is down-to-earth and faithful to the music, but also has a gift for gentle irreverence and a sense of the absurd. He’s that talented friend we all welcome in our lives.”