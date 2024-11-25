New CRS 2025 Panels To Tackle Playlists, AI, and Streaming

Country Radio Seminar has announced several new panels designed to address the evolving dynamics of country music and radio programming at CRS 2025. With the announcement also comes a one-day flash sale for registration.

CRS 2025 will also include insights from industry leaders such as Alpha Media Executive Vice President Phil Becker, Big Loud Senior Vice President Stacy Blythe, Audacy Vice President Gabe Mercer, and Pandora & SiriusXM Director Alina Thompson, among others.

New panels announced include:

Evolving Your Playlists: F#@ the Format! – Focuses on how programmers are adapting to country’s growth on new consumer platforms while revisiting traditional radio playlists.

– Focuses on how programmers are adapting to country’s growth on new consumer platforms while revisiting traditional radio playlists. Sound Off: What Is “Mainstream” Country? – Explores the disconnect between artists with massive streaming success and their challenges in breaking into Country Radio.

– Explores the disconnect between artists with massive streaming success and their challenges in breaking into Country Radio. Honky Tonk to TikTok: Country Music’s Wild 5-Year Ride by the Numbers – A comprehensive breakdown of the genre’s shifts in sound, distribution, and cultural relevance.

– A comprehensive breakdown of the genre’s shifts in sound, distribution, and cultural relevance. Are You AI Curious? – Highlights practical uses of AI in workflow, human resources, and accessibility, emphasizing skill development and adaptability.

– Highlights practical uses of AI in workflow, human resources, and accessibility, emphasizing skill development and adaptability. Know All the Sales Angles as a PD – Focuses on the intersection of programming and sales, empowering programmers to lead with a revenue-driven mindset.

CRS previously revealed the return of the Digital Music Summit, now expanded to run throughout the three-day event. The summit will feature panels, networking sessions, and artist spotlights, all focusing on the intersection of streaming and radio.

Highlights include the return of the Cycle of A Song series, which tracks the journey of three songs through insights from artists, labels, streaming curators, and radio programmers. CRS 2025 will also host the second annual Y’all Means All: Diversity Breakfast, featuring The War and Treaty as panelists, with more artists to be announced.

For November 26 only, a 10% discount is available for 24 hours using the code THANKFUL at checkout. CRS 2025 is scheduled for February 19–21 at the Omni Nashville Hotel.