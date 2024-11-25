NASCAR Radio Pro Brad Gillie Promoted to PRN Lead Anchor

The Performance Racing Network has announced that Brad Gillie will step into the role of lead anchor alongside Mark Garrow beginning with the 2025 NASCAR season. Gillie takes over following the retirement of longtime lead anchor Doug Rice.

PRN’s 2025 broadcast season begins during the Ambetter Health 400 weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February.

Gillie’s motorsports career began in 1998 at Texas Motor Speedway, where he held various roles, including Manager of Short Track Operations and General Manager of the Lone Star Legends racing series. He also hosted the Speedway’s Total Access syndicated radio show. Gillie has been with PRN since 2006, primarily serving as a pit reporter. He has occasionally stepped into the broadcast booth as an anchor and will now make the move full-time.

Gillie will continue to be heard on PRN’s Fast Talk and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s The Late Shift.

Doug Rice, who spent 36 years with PRN, said, “The obvious choice to succeed me is Brad Gillie. He has been an integral part of our broadcast team for decades. He is an excellent broadcaster that our fans trust and are very familiar with, which I know will make this a smooth transition.”

“I am truly grateful to PRN and Speedway Motorsports for the opportunity to continue building on a long legacy of exceptional broadcasts,” Gillie said. “It is an honor to move up to the anchor chair and, along with our great team, deliver the excitement of NASCAR to our listeners and affiliate stations. I also want to thank Doug Rice for his friendship and mentorship. His values and commitment to excellence have made PRN an elite network recognized throughout the motorsports and radio industries.”