Job Details::

Cumulus Media | Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX has 5 stations that have won multiple awards including the NAB Marconi, CMA Station of the Year, Personalities of the year and more. Our market leading stations include: 820 AM/93.3 FM/99.5 HD2 WBAP, 96.7/1310 THE TICKET, 570am/96.3HD2 KLIF, NEW COUNTRY 96.3 KSCS, 99.5 THE WOLF KPLX. In addition, we reach the entire country with over 400 radio stations, a suite of digital products, amazing events and so much more. Dallas is the #1 revenue generating market for the company.

Position Overview

Cumulus Media | Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX is looking for a dynamic, self-motivated General Sales Manager for our music stations New Country 96.3 KSCS and 99.5 The Wolf KPLX.

Year to date, These two stations are in the top five for local revenue and the cluster overall has the top 4 out of 5 local billing stations in the market, Reporting to the VP of Sales, this role leads and mentors account executives in prospecting, developing, and maintaining direct and new business, local agency business, digital as well as key tentpole events to drive revenue in the fourth largest radio market. The ideal candidate creates a positive, fun, mentoring, performance driven environment to achieve revenue goals. We are looking for someone who lives by our FORCE Cumulus values; WE are Focused, Responsible, Collaborative and Empowered! If you are looking to work for a winning team and for a great culture and professional environment, then Cumulus could be the home for you.

Key Responsibilities & Qualifications

Key Responsibilities:

Develop, implement, and drive a sales plan that will meet stations’ revenue goals with emphasis on customer-focused selling to direct, new direct, vertical categories, digital, NTR, station features and major account sales

Drive revenue through our live and local personalities and influencers with endorsements and promotional programs

Be a member of the management team and assist the market in creating success

Identify, recruit, train, coach and develop high-performance Sales talent and manage a team of experienced sellers to build a successful team to ensure continued top-line growth

Maintain an ongoing recruitment effort to ensure top quality team, always having a bench of three or more candidates

Attend high profile account presentations; provide coaching and leadership to sales team

Conduct regular one-on-one meetings with experienced Sales Team members to evaluate pending business for conversion and note in CRM accordingly

Participate in and lead Sales staff meetings and training sessions

Manage inventory and reporting in Stratus/Wide Orbit

Manage administrative functions connected with forecasting revenue, rate, pricing, and order approvals

Actively participate in business & community associations with the intention of developing extensive relationships with local influencers and decision makers

Develop and build relationships with clients by providing quality customer service

Oversee and drive revenue for tentpole promotions and events

Provide managerial assistance in local and national rate negotiations, sales plans, and budgeting

Develop creative, solution oriented, customer-focused revenue programs and ancillary sales projects

Qualifications:

Minimum of 5 years of experience in media sales, sales management and mentoring experience preferred with a proven history success in the radio industry

Must have successful digital sales and sales leadership track record

Proficient in all aspects of radio and digital sales, including use of quantitative/qualitative research, event development, and multiple platform/integrated sales expertise

Familiar with the management of CRM systems, budget procedures, daily sales accountability and recognition programs, inventory management and collections procedures

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Communications, Marketing, or related field is preferred

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite, social networking platforms

Highly developed training and coaching skills including skills in organization, delegating, interviewing, and motivating experienced salespeople

Demonstrate high energy level and achievement-oriented attitude toward sales, sales training and education, and client relations

Excellent presentation skills

Flexible and creative

What We Offer

Competitive Pay; The total compensation package also includes eligibility for performance-based bonuses

Focused, responsible and collaborative work environment with the ability, to ask “what if” and try innovative solutions

Medical, Dental & Vision Insurance coverage

401K with company match

Paid Vacation, Sick & Holiday time off

Parental leave time off benefits, life insurance, disability insurance, wellness, and an employee referral bonus program

For immediate consideration, please visit https://jobs.cumulusmedia.com/jobs

For more information about Cumulus Media, visit our website at: https://www.cumulusmedia.com/