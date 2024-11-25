Lowe’s Leads Media Monitors’ Spot Ten Ahead of Black Friday

As Thanksgiving and Black Friday approach, home improvement retailers continue to make radio their go-to ad destinations, with Lowe’s and The Home Depot battling it out for the week’s top spot on Media Monitor’s Spot Ten Radio for November 18-24.

Lowe’s moved from third place to first, signaling a strong push to connect with consumers ahead of the holiday shopping rush. The Home Depot took second, continuing its consistent advertising presence. Progressive, last week’s leader, slipped to third, but remained a persistent force.

Cell phone providers also had a fairly big week Cricket Wireless made a notable debut in fourth place, while Verizon Wireless followed closely, maintaining its hold on fifth. T-Mobile dropped slightly but held onto eighth.

eBay’s advertising efforts to target holiday shoppers looking for deals online held steady, but were not enough to keep it in the top five, dropping to sixth.

As retail and seasonal advertisers ramp up spending, radio is hoping for big returns as holiday shopping starts in earnest for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday.