Capitol Media Group Rallies for St. John’s Children’s Hospital

The 18th Annual Cares for Kids Radiothon, hosted by Saga Communications’ Capitol Media Group in Springfield, IL, raised $120,700 to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network and HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital.

The two-day event featured live broadcasts from 103.7 WDBR, 101.9 The Wolf, and 1240 AM WTAX. On-air personalities Blake Stadel, Dina Michaels, Mikee Connolly, Joey McLaughlin, and Sarah Smerz interviewed doctors, nurses, patient families, and donors throughout the Radiothon, highlighting the impact St. John’s Children’s Hospital has on families across Central Illinois.

Since 2003, Capitol Media Group’s Cares for Kids Radiothon has raised more than $2 million for the Children’s Miracle Network and St. John’s Children’s Hospital.

Capitol Media Group Vice President and General Manager Chris Bullock said, “The stories of how many children are helped each and every year are so heartwarming. We have such a treasure right here in Springfield that is a great resource for babies and children all over Central Illinois, and the Central Illinois community is so gracious every year. I’m extremely proud of our team for another amazing year!”

