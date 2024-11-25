KQMT Supports Dnever Veterans with Project Sanctuary Radiothon

Audacy Denver’s 99.5 KQMT The Mountain raised more than $51,000 during its 7th annual Helping Heroes Heal Radiothon on November 15. The funds will benefit Project Sanctuary, a non-profit organization providing therapeutic retreats to help military servicemembers and their families transition back to civilian life.

The 12-hour event, hosted by KQMT Brand Manager and afternoon host Dan Hardee, featured emotional on-air interviews with veterans and families who shared how Project Sanctuary has positively impacted their lives.

Audacy Denver Senior Vice President and Market Manager Micah Goldberg remarked, “We are so proud to be able to support our veteran community through KQMT and Project Sanctuary and give back to those who have given so much to us. Congrats to Dan Hardee and the entire team for another amazing year of fundraising for such a worthy cause.”

