CRS 2025 to Feature Expanded Digital Music Summit

The Country Radio Seminar has announced the return of the Digital Music Summit for CRS 2025 with an expanded lineup. For the first time, DMS content will now be spread throughout the three-day event, offering panels, networking sessions, and artist spotlights.

Focusing on the merge of streaming and radio, CRS 2025 will see the return of the popular Cycle of A Song series, which will showcase the journey of three different tracks as told by the artists, labels, streaming curators, and radio programmers involved – providing insights into the lifecycle of a song from creation to chart success. Last year’s panels showcased Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, and Bailey Zimmerman.

CRS 2025 will also bring back the Y’all Means All: Diversity Breakfast for the second consecutive year. The War and Treaty will participate as panelists, with more artist announcements to come.

New for CRS 2025 is the Ask Me Anything: Speed Dating with DSPs breakfast session. This unique event will allow attendees to engage in brief, two-minute conversations with representatives from major streaming platforms, offering valuable insights into data and platform management.

Several Digital Music Summit panels have also been revealed for CRS 2025.

Streaming 101: Everything You Want To Know will delve into the current state of country music streaming. Digital service provider leaders will share best practices for labels, managers, and marketing teams, with a focus on further integrating the streaming and radio communities.

Teamwork Makes The Dream Work: Capitalizing on the Country Moment in Streaming will explore the recent growth of country music, including cross-genre collaborations and joint ventures. Panelists will discuss how DSPs are managing this surge and what the future holds for the genre as labels and artists work together to sustain momentum.

Why Can’t We Be Friends? The Label, Radio, and Streaming Relationship will engage in a candid discussion about the current state of collaboration between streaming, radio, and labels.

The final announced panel, Sustaining Momentum: How To Turn Moments Into a Career, will address how artists can build long-term careers, focusing on digital marketing strategies, DSP tools, and sustaining momentum when promoting singles for extended periods at country radio.

CRS will return on Wednesday, February 19, running through Friday, February 21, 2025, at the Omni Hotel Nashville. Registration is currently open.