Country Music Holds the Lead in US In-Vehicle Listening for Q3

Xperi’s DTS has unveiled the most listened-to songs in vehicles around the world for Q3 2024, with Country music continuing its dominance in the US. Several new tracks also made their way to the top of the charts in the US, UK, and globally.

Based on data from the DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal, Shaboozey’s “Bar Song (Tipsy)” hit #1 in the US, followed by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help,” at #2. Another notable entry was Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby” hitting #5 in the States, fueled by social media. This includes radio airplay and on-demand streaming.

Previous chart-leader Teddy Swims fell off the list after a complete turnover from Q2.

Globally, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” which won Song of the Year at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, took the #1 spot, while it ranked #2 in the UK and #3 in the US. Carpenter’s success continued with, “Please, Please, Please,” which landed in the Top 10 across the US, UK, and globally. Meanwhile, TikTok star Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” maintained strong traction, staying in the Top 5 globally and in the UK.

DTS AutoStage provides analytics for radio broadcasters, revealing where, when, and what listeners are tuning into in vehicles equipped with the technology.

Xperi SVP of Broadcast Joe D’Angelo said, “In the past year, our reports have highlighted the country crossover of Tracy Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’ by way of Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, and Beyoncé, and now, Post Malone and Shaboozey are making country waves with in-vehicle listeners. The trend of artists seamlessly crossing genres and categories appears to be here to stay and, as our Top Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle charts confirm, listeners are here for it.”

Top 5 Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle US Q3 2024:

Shaboozey – “Bar Song (Tipsy)” Post Malone / Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” Hozier – “Too Sweet” Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby [Sara Landry Remix]”

Top 5 Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle Global Q3 2024:

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” Shaboozey – “Bar Song (Tipsy)” Hozier – “Too Sweet” Post Malone / Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”