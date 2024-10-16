Florida Broadcasters Donate $25k to BFoA Hurricanes Fund

The Florida Association of Broadcasters has donated $25,000 to the Broadcasters Foundation of America Hurricanes Helene and Milton Fund. This contribution received a matching $25,000 donation from Red Apple Media CEO John Catsimatidis.

In response to the devastation caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Broadcasters Foundation has streamlined its Emergency Grant Guidelines and Application Process to ensure faster aid distribution.

FAB President and CEO Pat Roberts expressed the association’s support, stating, “The Broadcasters Foundation has been a tremendous help to individuals in broadcasting who are in the greatest need of assistance from the onslaught of these back-to-back hurricanes. On behalf of FAB’s Executive Committee and Board of Directors, we are proud to make this contribution.”

Roberts added, “Unfortunately, this is far from over. Many of our colleagues are just now discovering the extent of the damage and the cost of repairing or rebuilding. On behalf of our members and all broadcasters who are suffering from the catastrophic impact of these storms, please continue to contribute to the Broadcasters Foundation Hurricanes Fund.”

BFoA President Tim McCarthy said, “We are so grateful to John and Pat and all the individual donors who continue to rise to the occasion and provide much-needed donations to help our colleagues, many of whom are temporarily homeless. The volume of requests that pour in every day is overwhelming. We need everyone in radio and television to give as much as they can afford. There is no such thing as a too-small donation. Every dollar helps.”

Broadcasters affected by catastrophic loss should contact their Market or General Manager, who will complete the Hurricanes Helene and Milton Group Submission Form for those applying. For those interested in contributing to the Broadcasters Foundation of America Hurricanes Helene and Milton Emergency Fund, visit the BFoA website to donate.