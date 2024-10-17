Radio Recruitment Dollars: Lesson Six

(By Chris Stonick) This is timely: the Federal Reserve has started to lower interest rates. Why should you care? Well, in almost every circumstance, when the Fed lowers… hiring rises. So, if you’re a radio sales superstar, you should care a lot.

Construction is a big part of the US economy, and when mortgage rates fall, more people buy homes. Because construction also impacts manufacturing in a big way, a wide multitude of products and services associated with this one industry all benefit.

Then, consider that more companies hiring makes finding qualified candidates exponentially harder. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are already more jobs available in this country than unemployed people. That problem will only get greater due to the number of people retiring and record low birth rates in the country.

Lower interest rates should pique your interest – in radio recruitment dollars.

Have a question about recruitment advertising? Get in touch with me. I will be answering selections in a future article! If your radio group is looking to capture these dollars for 2025, we should talk.

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email. Read Chris’ Radio Ink archives here.