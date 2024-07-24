Teddy Swims Tops US In-Car Charts with ‘Lose Control’ in Q2

The cross-genre appeal of Teddy Swims took the new star to new heights, racking up a distinct honor according to the latest data from Xperi’s DTS. Swims’ “Lose Control” was the most-played song in-car in the US from April 1 to June 30, beating out pop royalty.

The data, sourced from the DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal, reflects real-time listening preferences directly from vehicles equipped with the DTS AutoStage system.

The latest data reveals a significant reshuffle in the musical preferences of American drivers. While Teddy Swims captured the top spot, Benson Boone followed closely with “Beautiful Things,” demonstrating the power of social media platforms like TikTok in influencing mainstream music trends.

More established hitmakers carried the rest of the top five with Ariana Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” at third, SZA’s “Saturn” at number four, and Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” in fifth as the only holdover from Xperi’s first-quarter results.

In the UK, Sabrina Carpenter soared to the top of the chart with her single “Espresso” following her Coachella performance. The lists also indicates a strong global performance from Beyoncé and Hozier, despite not making the US or UK top five.

Top 5 Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle US Q2 2024:

Teddy Swims: “Lose Control”

Benson Boone: “Beautiful Things”

Ariana Grande: “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”

SZA: “Saturn”

Doja Cat: “Agora Hills”

Top 5 Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle UK Q2 2024:

Sabrina Carpenter: “Espresso”

Teddy Swims: “Lose Control”

Dasha: “Austin”

Perrie: “Forget About Us (Acoustic)”

Noah Kahan: “Stick Season”

Top 5 Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle Global Q2 2024:

Benson Boone: “Beautiful Things”

Teddy Swims: “Lose Control”

Beyoncé: “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Ariana Grande: “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”

Hozier: “Too Sweet”

A full view of the latest in-car entertainment trends and more information on accessing these insights, visit the DTS website at dts.com.

Xperi Senior Vice President of Broadcast Joe D’Angelo said, “Our recent Connected Car Entertainment Trends report confirms that audio is the #1 form of entertainment in-vehicle, and that AM/FM radio is most popular for music listening in the car. Our Most Listened-To Songs In-Vehicle charts reinforce the impact radio is having on the in-car entertainment landscape, and makes a powerful case for the importance of the data and analytics available from the DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal.”