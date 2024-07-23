Patrick Pfingsten To Take Over Springfield’s Morning News

Illinois political reporter Patrick Pfingsten has been named the new host of Mid-West Family Broadcasting’s Springfield’s Morning News on 92.7 WMAY. Serving as a fill-in on WMAY since 2022, he replaces interim host Mike Wennmacher starting on July 29.

Pfingsten’s journalism career started at WDWS in Champaign, where his coverage of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich’s impeachment trial saw him recognized by the Illinois Broadcasters Association in 2010. Transitioning from journalism to politics, Pfingsten has worked on various political campaigns and for legislative bodies, including for former Congressman Rodney Davis and for Illinois House and Senate Republicans.

Since 2020, Pfingsten has been writing for The Illinoize, an independent, non-partisan newsletter that offers daily news, analysis, and opinion on Illinois politics. While continuing his work at the publication, he also plans to expand the show’s reach through online and video streaming platforms.

MWFB General Manager Mark Van Allen said, “In our divided political world, we decided it was time to break from the partisan talking points and start listening to someone who will cut through the bull,” he said. “The public deserves information and opinions they can trust, and we believe Patrick will be a great asset to Springfield and our entire state in raising the level of debate in our politics.”

Pfingsten added, “I’m honored to be asked to continue the long tradition of WMAY’s commitment to Springfield, surrounding communities, and the state of Illinois. Our state and nation are at a critical time and too many media figures are too consumed with trying to push an agenda. We’re going to lean on the truth.”