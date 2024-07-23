Hohler, Kerley To Lead Cumulus San Francisco’s Sports Radio

Cumulus Media has made dual programming promotions within its San Francisco Bay Area sports radio brands. Mike Hohler has been elevated from Assistant Program Director to Program Director of three stations, while John Kerley steps into that same APD role.

Hohler, who started with Cumulus San Francisco in 2002 as Midday Producer for KNBR-AM, will assume the programming lead for that station, along with 810 The Spread (KGO-AM) and KTCT 1050 AM, on July 29. Kerley takes the APD position in tandem with his role as the producer of KNBR’s Murph and Markus.

Cumulus San Francisco/Los Angeles RVP and Market Manager Larry Blumhagen said, “I am excited to see Mike Hohler take the reins as Program Director of these dynamic, listener-driven stations. Mike has been a dedicated member of this terrific team for over two decades and knows every working part of our programming operations. He has meaningful relationships with our broadcast partners, which he will continue to build upon and grow in his new leadership role.”

Blumhagen also praised Kerley’s strategic contributions, stating, “We are fortunate to have such a talented and collaborative sports programming team and are in very capable hands with Mike and John at the helm. Our all-star lineup – including all the great talent in our Bull Pen – makes for a winning team and positions these stations for continued success!”