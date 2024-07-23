SiriusXM Locks Down Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo for Three More Years

Rumors that Chris “Mad Dog” Russo would make his exit from SiriusXM at the end of his latest contract have proved unfounded as the sports radio host has inked a new three-year deal to continue with the satellite broadcaster’s Mad Dog Sports Radio.

Russo had hinted at reevaluating his career during an appearance on the SI Media Podcast, in August of last year. He committed to maintaining his current workload until after this past Super Bowl, when he would reassess his professional commitments, potentially scaling back his hours.

Before joining SiriusXM to launch the Mad Dog channel in 2008, Russo co-hosted Mike and the Mad Dog for nearly two decades on New York City’s WFAN. Besides lending his moniker to the channel, the Radio Hall of Famer hosts Mad Dog Unleashed on weekday afternoons.

Russo commented, “SiriusXM is my radio home. I’m proud of what we’ve built here over these last 16 years. I love the platform and the freedom to be me and do the kind of show my audience and I enjoy. Four decades into my career I can honestly say I am as excited to turn on that mic and talk to my listeners every day as I was when I first started my career!”

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein said, “While he has inspired a lot of imitators over the years, there’ll never be anybody else on the air like Chris. He’s more popular and dynamic today than he has ever been and we couldn’t be more excited and proud to have him continue his legendary career on SiriusXM.”