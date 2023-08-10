Mad Dog Exit From SiriusXM Rumored After Podcast Interview

Sports radio broadcaster Chris “Mad Dog” Russo has recently hinted at a possible career reevaluation once his current commitment with SiriusXM ends next year. Russo’s current contract runs through the Super Bowl.

Russo, who joined SiriusXM in 2008 following nearly 20 years on WFAN’s Mike and the Mad Dog program, continues to remain active with a daily show on MLB Network and weekly appearances on ESPN’s First Take.

On a recent episode of the SI Media Podcast, the 64-year-old discussed how all four of his children are beginning college this year and this new phase has prompted him to consider his future, including the possibility of spending more time with his family spread across different locations. While Russo has pledged to continue his radio work in full force through February 14, he expressed a need to reassess his life after that point.

Russo indicated an interest in potentially scaling back his hours, similar to what Howard Stern has done at SiriusXM.