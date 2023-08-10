Orbyt Media Taking A.I. Tech To Affiliates In The Great White North

Canadian syndicator Orbyt Media has forged a partnership with AI-tech provider Futuri to introduce RadioGPT to the company’s range of services.

Utilizing GPT-4 technology along with Futuri’s AI-powered story discovery system, TopicPulse, RadioGPT will customize content for Orbyt’s local clients by market. Combined with AI voice technology and Futuri’s Echo automation integration, the system can fully automate a radio station’s spoken word breaks with localized audio content.

Orbyt Media Senior Manager Jennifer Morrison said, “We are so excited to be exclusively representing RadioGPT in Canada. AI-driven technology will assist broadcasters in ways they never imagined.”

Futuri Chief Strategy Officer Tracy Gilliam commented, “The worldwide response to RadioGPT has been incredible. Canada is a very important market to us and we’re pleased to partner with Orbyt to bring our capabilities to a wider group of innovative broadcasters.”