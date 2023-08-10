Benztown Launches Service Providing Actor Call-Ins To Stations

Radio services provider Benztown has announced the launch of Role Callers. This new on-air enhancement service provides radio stations with paid phone actors.

Tailored to the specific needs of each station, these actors will engage in activities such as asking questions to spark conversations, participating in sketches and bits, sharing local information, and promoting contests. Benztown has also made the system compatible with Rooster and AmeriCountry prep services, to tie in to hot and pre-made topics.

Benztown has curated a diverse catalog of over 100 fully-vetted voice actors, ensuring the availability of voices and accents suitable for various demographics and regions. The company’s audio production professionals will manage all scheduling, logistics, and preparation, while maintaining complete discretion.

Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes said, “We live in a digitally overloaded world, and human interaction and connectivity have become increasingly crucial. Role Callers serves as an invaluable tool, effectively sparking live listener engagement on some of the nation’s most prominent morning shows.”