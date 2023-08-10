Friend or Foe? See What Radio’s Best PDs Say About A.I.

With the rise of artificial intelligence and its creep into the world of radio, many air talent are worried that their days are numbered as stations and programmers may turn to the new technology. Radio Ink talked to America’s best Program Directors to find out where they stand on AI.

Radio Ink’s Best Program Directors in America list honors the people who make radio magic — the professionals who take the lead in developing and airing the content that audiences want to listen to.

Radio’s Top PDs On AI:

“There are several ways it can help us, especially brainstorming and fresh perspectives on things we’ve all said over and over. The most important thing with AI is what you feed it. . .if you don’t direct it correctly, your radio station will be a rudderless ship. I also see AI helping us serve the best possible ads aligned to individual tastes on our streams, enhancing the listener experience and helping our advertisers.”

“. . . AI can’t answer emails, phones, or social media and be a friend to the listeners. . . . “AI” doesn’t have 35 years’ experience working hand in hand with listeners in South Florida and taking pictures with the listeners as talents. . . The day a listener doesn’t have a friend on the other side of the speaker because an “AI” takes over, that’s the day they stop listening, or you become less relevant.”

“AI is going to be interesting to watch. It’s still early, but some of the things I’ve seen it do is incredible and scary. As far as on air, of course, replacing talent with AI would not be good as radio would lose what we’re so good at, our personal connection with listeners. Content creation is going to be an area I’ll watch.”

Whether You’re Talent, Sales, or Management, Don’t Miss This Issue

What’s your approach to artificial intelligence? Curious about who said what and where they ended up on our list? Our August 2023 issue comes out on Monday with our Best PDs in Radio list and more with our cover feature John Catsimitidis, Roy Williams, and a discussion of the Summer of AM. Subscribe to our print edition, digital edition, or both – click here.