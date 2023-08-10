Radio Loses Ground In Edison’s Q2 Share Of Ear Update

Edison Research’s Share of Ear study has presented its Q2 2023 update, tracking the shifts in audio consumption among Americans aged 13 and older. The research, which is nearing its 10th anniversary, explores the proportion of total daily audio time spent on various platforms.

The recent data collected from April to June shows changes in listeners’ preferences, especially in the realm of on-demand audio. AM/FM radio has declined by one percentage point. Owned music such as CDs, vinyl, and owned digital files has dropped by two percentage points.

Meanwhile, podcasts gained one percentage point, reaching a new all-time high. The medium now accounts for 10% of all listening. Audiobooks also increased by one point. Edison attributed any remaining changes to rounding.

These shifts reflect broader changes in audio consumption over the past decade. When Share of Ear was first collected in 2014, just over half of Americans owned a smartphone, while today, the figure exceeds 90%. The subsequent decline of radio set ownership and the rise of smart speakers are also evident.