P&G’s John Fix To Address The Radio Masters Sales Summit

Known as Procter & Gamble’s “Radio Guy,” John Fix is responsible for P&G’s position as radio’s number one advertiser. This year, Radio Ink honors John for his confidence in radio, along with his industry leadership, with the Radio Wayne Advertiser Partner Award.

Five years after former Managing Director of Nielsen Audio Brad Kelly and Fix first took the stage together at the Dallas RAB Show and discussed P&G’s “radio experiment,” the duo will sit down for a fireside chat at the Radio Masters Sales Summit. Together they will reflect on their journey, discuss lessons learned from “the experiment,” and offer candid, clear-eyed feedback for radio sellers and the industry.

Fix’s strategy was the subject of a March AdAge feature that sent shockwaves through the media and advertising worlds. Learn what it takes to turn the tables: this definitely won’t be a “rah-rah radio!” session. This is real, honest, no-holds-barred talk from one of the most powerful radio advertisers in the world.

If you’re looking to take your sales game with major clients to the next level, it’s the feedback you need to hear and won’t want to miss.

