Spotify DJ Goes Global With Expansion Into 50+ Countries

After debuting in the US and Canada earlier this year and then moving to the UK and Ireland, Spotify is taking its AI “DJ” X to dozens of new markets around the world, extending its availability to more than 50 countries.

By employing a synthetic voice to present curated music and engaging spoken-word commentary, X mimics the persona of a radio DJ that crafts a show for individual listeners.

The latest expansion will allow premium subscribers in countries like Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, Ghana, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, and South Africa to access the AI DJ feature. The majority of the European Union still remains blocked from access. The feature, still in beta, is still only in English for the time being.