Key Networks, CreativeReady Team On Barter For A.I. Scriptwriter

Radio syndicator Key Networks has announced a partnership with on-demand advertising solutions provider CreativeReady to facilitate radio barter sales for Spec-Mate. The new AI-powered scriptwriting service allows radio stations to generate fully scripted client-specific ads.

This partnership aligns with the broader industry trend of embracing AI and new digital tools to enhance advertising and sales processes.

CreativeReady Founder Jamie Aplin commented, “We are thrilled with the response Spec-Mate is getting. I’ve heard from many people who wanted to hate it, simply because they’ve tried ChatGPT – but with Spec-Mate we have something special.”

Of the partnership, Key Networks COO Dennis Green said, “Key Networks is proud to work with Jamie Aplin and Spec-Mate to help supercharge radio stations’ direct sales. In today’s business environment, stations and their sellers need game-changing tools to be efficient and generate revenue. This is a great product that allows stations to use their barter wisely to have access to an invaluable service.”