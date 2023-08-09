Bobby Bones and iHeart Extend Their Country Partnership

After a decade of success in Nashville and beyond, iHeartMedia has announced the renewal of its partnership with its top country personality Bobby Bones. In addition to hosting The Bobby Bones Show, Bones will continue his work as Vice President and Creative Director of iHeartCountry.

He will also continue hosting his syndicated countdown show Country Top 30 with Bobby Bones and his podcast, BobbyCast. Furthermore, Bones will remain a key participant in significant iHeartMedia live events, including hosting the iHeartCountry Festival.

Of the contract, Bones said, “This year marks a career milestone of 10 years of The Bobby Bones Show in Nashville. I’m proud of what we’ve built over the last decade and I’m looking forward to extending this partnership and having continued success together.”

iHeart CEO Bob Pittman added, “Country music continues to be an enormously popular force in radio for listeners, and we’re thrilled to extend our relationship with one of the top personalities in the genre. Bobby brings a captivating blend of talent, knowledge, humor and relatability that makes him one of the best voices on air, driving incredible results for our advertising and partners. We’re proud to partner with Bobby to create even more unforgettable opportunities for our loyal and growing Country music audience.”