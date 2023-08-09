Alexis Corbin Named Executive Director For New Mexico Classical

American General Media’s New Mexico classical public radio 95.5 KHFM has announced a change in leadership as Alexis Corbin is named the new Executive Director. Corbin, who has been serving as Program Director for KHFM since January, and host of KHFM’s weekday morning program since 2019, will now take charge of the station’s operations.

A prominent figure in the New Mexico classical music community, Alexis has previously held key roles with the Santa Fe Symphony and the New Mexico Philharmonic. Her expertise extends to performing as a professional percussionist with symphonies and chamber groups across the state.

Brent Stevens, who led KHFM as Executive Director since 2017, will step into the Program Director role. He said, “I’m confident that KHFM will be in good hands, as Alexis has a deep knowledge of classical music and the music community in New Mexico, and a commitment to serving the state we both love. I look forward to working closely with her as she continues the growth of this New Mexico legacy.”

Corbin commented, “I am honored to take the helm of this great, longstanding cultural treasure, which has been a resource for classical music audiences and performing ensembles in New Mexico since 1954. I’m also pleased to be able to continue working with Brent Stevens…His leadership brought KHFM through the transition from a commercial to a publicly supported station, and ushered in meaningful community collaborations. I look forward to continuing and expanding that tradition of partnership and support and deepening our connections with our audience.”