Glenn Beck, Travis & Sexton To Touch ‘The Sky’ In Central Florida

Audacy Gainesville-Ocala’s 97.3 The Sky (WSKY) will be making major changes to the station’s lineup starting Labor Day.

Notable changes include the addition of the Glenn Beck Program and the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show to middays and early afternoons. The Dana Show with Dana Loesch has been shifted to the late-night slot. The local Bob Rose Show will remain in mornings.

The schedule sees the removal of programs by Brian Kilmeade, Ben Shapiro, and Chad Benson.

WSKY also announced new weekend programming, including Erick Erickson and Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla on Saturdays, as well as Todd Herman on Sunday nights.

Audacy Senior Vice President and Market Manager Peter Rothfuss stated, “These strategic changes mark the most significant additions to the station’s talk show roster in years, reinforcing its position as North Central Florida’s premier news and opinion-leading station. The fresh lineup showcases the most influential voices in the region and is designed to propel The Sky towards unprecedented growth, especially as the station approaches the highly anticipated election season.”