How Brands Build Trust and Loyalty With Hispanic Listeners

One of the most engaged demographics in all of radio is the Hispanic listener. Given the audience’s intense loyalty and buying power to boot, Hispanic Radio Conference 2024 took a deep dive into the unique dynamics of “Hispanic Radio and the Consumer Connection,” in a panel moderated by Radio Ink Print Editor Lainie Petersen.

Curtis Media Greensboro/Winston-Salem/High Point General Manager Shirley Davenport emphasized the built-in trust that listeners have for stations, noting that when an advertiser partners with a trusted station, the listeners’ trust extends to the advertiser. This relationship is critical in a media space where authenticity drives listener loyalty.

Harker Bos Group Vice President of Client Relations Katie Miller highlighted the loyalty within the Hispanic listener base, pointing out that 51% of listeners exclusively tune into Spanish-language stations. This loyalty translates into high conversion rates for advertisers, especially when local station hosts, who hold the trust of 59% of listeners, make endorsements.

Nueva Network VP of Network Sales Grace Agostino discussed the importance of community engagement, recalling her time at a station that involved listeners in a focus-group style to gauge reactions to commercials. This direct feedback loop, she argued, not only enhances content relevance but also deepens the community’s investment in both the station and its advertisers.

Navigating language conversions from English to Spanish can be challenging, but Davenport reassured that their teams are well-versed in crafting messages that resonate authentically with Hispanic audiences. The panelists agreed that word-of-mouth remains a potent tool within these communities, as positive experiences are eagerly shared among family and friends.

Agostino brought up the role of technology in modern broadcasting, particularly the use of AI not just in sales efforts but also in team building and operational efficiency. Yet, she also noted the digital divide, mentioning that many listeners still rely on AM/FM signals due to inconsistent broadband access, underscoring the continued relevance of traditional radio.

Miller encouraged stations to leverage research to demonstrate their unique value propositions to advertisers and to use real-time surveys to refine strategies. Meanwhile, Davenport suggested using visuals effectively, like photographs from station events, to share the station’s community involvement stories.

Agostino also touched on the importance of building celebrity-like status for DJs, utilizing tools like sizzle reels and social media platforms such as Instagram to enhance their profiles and connect with listeners on a personal level.

The panelists closed with a unified message for radio advertisers that want to understand the format and the audience: downloading station apps and following station social media pages can significantly deepen their understanding of the Hispanic market, enhancing their advertising strategies and outcomes.