vCreative Gets In The Text Groove With New vPromotions Feature

vCreative has launched a new feature integrating its vPromotions platform with Text Groove to simplify the text-to-win contest process for broadcasters by enabling single-platform management of these promotions.

The integration facilitates synchronization of contest details, utilizing vPromotions workflows to automate tasks such as populating previous winner data and signing documents electronically. This update is designed to eliminate repetitive tasks like re-entering keywords or setting up contests, allowing them to focus more on content creation.

Text Groove can use a station’s established studio landline, VoIP, or toll-free number and turn it into a text-message platform, and is used by more than 1,500 stations in North America.

vCreative CEO Mary DelGrande said, “Our collaboration with Text Groove not only simplifies contest management but also frees up time for broadcasters. This enables them to enrich their content by eliminating tedious tasks like double keyword entry or contest creation, ensuring a smoother experience from start to finish.”

Text Groove Co-Founder and CEO Curtis Machek added, “This partnership with vPromotions, a trusted solution in the broadcast industry, is a significant step toward optimizing the contesting experience and creating happier listeners… and promotions staff!”