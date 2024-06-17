Broadcasters Foundation of America Hosts Third Media Mixer

More than 150 broadcast professionals gathered at the iHeartMedia studios in New York City last Thursday for the third Media Mixer hosted by the Broadcasters Foundation of America.

The event aims to connect emerging talents in the broadcasting industry with established figures, including CEOs, managers, and executives, fostering mentorship and insight into the industry’s dynamics. The Media Mixer, part of a series designed by the Broadcasters Foundation, also serves to highlight its mission to newcomers in the broadcast industry.

Attendees were treated to a live performance by Jackie Romeo, an NYC singer/songwriter known for her stint on The Voice. iHeartRadio’s own Gandhi, from Z100’s nationally syndicated Elvis Duran And The Morning Show, hosted the event, which marked coincided with the Broadcasters Foundation of America’s third annual Giving Day.

Support for the Broadcasters Foundation comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024.

On average, the Broadcasters Foundation assists about 400 current and former broadcasters in need annually through two grant programs: monthly grants for ongoing support during recovery from illness or accident, and one-time emergency grants following natural disasters or home emergencies.