El Zol Shines In DC To Benefit The Kids of St. Jude’s

Audacy Washington DC’s El Zol 107.9 (WLZL) raised $181,726 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during a one-day radiothon on June 14. The Hispanic radio station has now contributed more than $2.4 million to the organization since 2016.

The event, which broadcasted for thirteen hours, included emotional interviews with St. Jude patients and their families, encouraging listeners to donate alongside El Zol personalities Patricia De Lima, Joel “Chepe” Silva, DJ Xplosive, DJ Fatboi, Rey Parker, and DJ EZ.

WLZL Brand Manager Candy Cintron said, “This has been an incredible achievement for a one-day radiothon. The success of this event is a testament to our on-air talent’s enthusiasm and the support of our amazing listeners, who continue to show us their love day in and day out. We’d also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for this strong partnership, which yields great results for our community year after year.”