Today Marks Broadcasters Foundation’s Third Annual Giving Day

Today is the Broadcasters Foundation of America’s third annual Giving Day. This event brings together the radio and television industries to support colleagues experiencing financial hardship due to critical illness, accidents, or disasters.

The initiative, last held in July, also aims to raise awareness about the Foundation’s mission, ensuring that eligible individuals within the radio and television sectors know about the available aid.

Donations can be made through the Broadcasters Foundation website.

Support for the Foundation comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024.

On average, the Foundation assists about 400 broadcasters annually through two grant programs: monthly grants for ongoing support during recovery from illness or accident, and one-time emergency grants following natural disasters or home emergencies.

Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy said, “One hundred percent of Giving Day donations go directly to grants that help our colleagues, who are struggling with life-altering disease or disaster. Any amount — large or small — helps provide much-needed aid to support our colleagues.”

BFoA Chair Scott Herman added, “Support for the Broadcasters Foundation of America comes directly from within our broadcasting community. I ask everyone in radio and television to consider donating, in any amount, to help those in our business who need it most.”

2024’s Broadcasters Foundation Giving Day coincides with the organization’s third Media Mixer set for later today at the iHeartMedia studios in New York City.

Gandhi from Elvis Duran and the Morning Show will host the event, which includes a live performance by singer/songwriter Jackie Romeo, currently competing on The Voice. The Media Mixer is sponsored by Hearst Television and the NY State Broadcasters Association.