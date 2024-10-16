Cox Media Group Raises Nearly $1 Million for Hurricane Relief

Cox Media Group has stepped up to provide essential relief during hurricanes Helene and Milton, raising nearly $1 million and delivering food, water, and supplies to those affected. CMG also deployed mobile charging stations for phones and other devices during outages.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Cox’s Tampa Bay six radio stations raised close to $950,000 through the “Hope After Helene” event, with funds directed to Metropolitan Ministries for essential relief efforts with assistance from CMG’s Jacksonville, Miami, and Orlando stations.

Now, those stations are extending their efforts to raise funds for those in the listening area impacted by Hurricane Milton.

In Orlando, WDBO 107.3 FM & 580 AM, Star 94.5, 98.9 WMMO, Exitos 96.5, and K92.3 (WWKA) provided mobile charging stations to help people across multiple counties keep their essential devices powered. CMG Miami (HITS 97.3, Easy 93.1, Hot 105, 99 JAMZ) launched the “Hurricane Helene/Milton Drop Off Relief,” collecting and delivering 80,000 pounds of supplies, including water and emergency meal kits, to those in need in Tampa.

In Atlanta, CMG’s “Convoy of Care” initiative saw 13 tractor-trailers deliver non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, baby items, and pet supplies to victims in Georgia, with the donation link raising more than $33,000 to date.

While not operating radio stations in the area, CMG Charlotte’s two television signals aired a one-hour fundraising special to support the Red Cross’ efforts in Western North Carolina, enabling easy donations through a QR code.

Cox Media Group President and CEO Dan York stated, “These efforts by our CMG family highlight the indispensable role of our stations – and our entire broadcasting industry – as we work together to make a powerful and positive impact on the communities we live in and serve. As importantly, none of this would have been possible without the incredible support from our local partners and audiences. The response of our viewers and listeners has been nothing short of remarkable.”