Entravision Names Juan Navarro Chief Revenue Officer

Juan Navarro has been named Chief Revenue Officer of Entravision Communications, stepping up from his previous role as Executive Vice President of Local Sales. The promotion comes with the company’s dismissal of former CRO Karl Meyer.

Meyer has held the role since returning to the Spanish-language-focused broadcaster in 2019. The company is still reeling from the impact of losing Meta’s Authorized Sales Partner program, yet reported a 12% increase in net revenue for Q2 2024.

Navarro has more than 20 years of experience in media, having held numerous senior roles within Entravision. He served as Executive Vice President of Integrated Marketing Solutions since January and was Regional Vice President of Integrated Marketing Solutions since August 2019. Before that, he spent eight years as an Interactive Sales Manager.

Navarro expressed enthusiasm about his new position, stating, “I am excited to serve as Entravision’s CRO and leverage my experience to help drive the company’s future growth. We have significant opportunities ahead to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional value to our clients, and I look forward to collaborating with our teams in this new capacity.”

Entravision CEO Michael Christenson stated, “I am excited to welcome Juan to his new role as our Chief Revenue Officer. He is a proven leader with a commitment to local television, radio and digital media and a track record of building performance-focused sales teams across all of Entravision’s markets.”

“I also want to thank Karl for his dedication and service to the company, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

In addition, Marcelo Gaete has been appointed Entravision’s Chief Government Affairs Officer. Gaete, previously serving as Executive Vice President of Public and Government Relations, will focus on maximizing government and political advertising opportunities. Finally, Larry Safir, a longtime advisor, has been named Executive Vice President for Entravision Texas. Safir previously managed nine media properties in McAllen, TX.

Christenson added, “Marcelo’s expertise in the political landscape will be vital for us as we capitalize on opportunities in government and political advertising revenue during election years as well as off-cycle years. Larry has been a trusted advisor since I joined Entravision, and his deep industry insights and strategic vision will be instrumental as we navigate the evolving media landscape.”

The broadcaster operates 46 Spanish-language radio stations and the Latino Radio Network.