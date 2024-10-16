Alaska Public Media Expands Radio Shows with New Hosts

Alaska Public Media has announced the addition of new hosts to three of its weekly local radio programs, bringing extensive experience in healthcare, outdoor recreation, and Alaskan life. APM operates KSKA in Anchorage and translators in Girdwood, Prudhoe Bay, and Unalaska.

Dr. Anne Zink joins the rotating lineup of hosts for Line One: Your Health Connection. Zink, who served as Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer during the COVID-19 pandemic, is an emergency physician at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center.

“Accessible, easy-to-understand health communication is vital because healthy people are the foundation of thriving communities. It has been an honor to serve as Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer for the past five years, and as I transition roles, I’m excited to continue the conversations with Alaskans through Line One,” Zink said.

Amy Bushatz, publisher of the Mat-Su Sentinel and an outdoor enthusiast, joined Outdoor Explorer as a host in April. Having moved from Kentucky to Palmer to embrace an outdoor lifestyle, Bushatz brings her passion for Alaska’s natural beauty to the show. “After working in print journalism for more than two decades and producing a podcast, stepping into public radio was a top goal. That I get to do so by hosting a show about one of my favorite topics makes it that much better.” she said.

Kim Sherry, a fourth-generation Alaskan and contestant on PBS’s The Great American Recipe, has been added to the host rotation for Hometown, Alaska. Sherry, an artist and author, is known for her pet portraits and deep connection to subsistence hunting and fishing.

“I’m so excited to be joining the Alaska Public Media family. I have been listening to and watching for over twenty years, so it is amazing to be part of it now.” Sherry said.

Alaska Public Media recently received a $936,000 grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to support the Alaska Desk initiative, a collaboration among public radio outlets to enhance local news coverage, particularly in rural areas.