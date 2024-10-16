Libsyn Announces Brendan Monaghan as Chief Executive Officer

Podcasting platform Libsyn has named Brendan Monaghan as its new Chief Executive Officer. Monaghan is best known for co-founding Megaphone, which was purchased by Spotify for $235 million in 2020. He replaces Interim CEO John W. Gibbons, who has held the position since June 2023.

Monaghan comes to Libsyn from Roda, where he served as CEO. During his time leading Megaphone, the platform achieved a compound annual growth rate exceeding 130%. At Spotify, Monaghan helped expand the streamer’s podcasting initiaitives across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. He was also General Manager of Slate Magazine.

As part of his new role, Monaghan will join the company’s Board of Directors.

Libsyn Board Chair Patrick Dolan commented, “Brendan’s impressive track record in podcasting and high-growth tech companies, combined with his strategic vision and hands-on leadership, makes him the perfect choice to lead Libsyn’s next chapter. With his guidance, we’re confident Libsyn will accelerate its profitable growth as a market leader, enhancing our content creation services and expanding our advertising marketplace.”

Brendan Monaghan shared, “I am extremely excited to join Libsyn as CEO. Libsyn has an amazing legacy of serving publishers and advertisers alike. I look forward to joining a strong team to build upon Libsyn’s achievements and to significantly drive even greater outcomes.”