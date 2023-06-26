Libsyn Names CPO Gibbons As Interim CEO

Podcasting platform Libsyn has appointed John W. Gibbons as interim Chief Executive Officer. Gibbons, who previously served as President and Chief Product Officer, is tasked with leading the company in its next phase of market expansion and innovation. He came to the company from Pocket Cast in 2022.

Previous CEO Bradley Tirpak will continue to advise the company. Tirpak played a crucial role in shaping Libsyn’s advertising strategy, building a talented team, and advancing its platform and content creation capabilities.

Of his appointment, Gibbons said, “I am honored to assume the role of interim CEO, furthering our mission of empowering our global community of diverse podcasters and advertisers. With a strong position and industry-leading solutions, our cohesive leadership group and capable teams are executing on our platform vision. Our products are working together to power that vision, and our successful business units exemplify its success. We have much to be proud of at Libsyn, and our focus on operational excellence remains paramount.”