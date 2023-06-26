KJLH Podcast Prioritizes Black Mental Health

A new podcast series, You Are Not Alone: Your Guide to Mental Wellness, addresses the biggest mental health challenges facing Black communities. Presented by Radio Free 102.3 (KJLH) in Los Angeles and produced by The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, the series aims to offer insights, guidance, and support to Black individuals and communities, fostering a better understanding of mental health and encouraging discussions about these important issues.

KJLH anchor Tammie Mac features mental and behavioral health experts affiliated with The Chicago School, including faculty members and graduates. Listeners can access all six episodes of the podcast series now.

“Each 20-minute episode drills down on a key aspect of mental health and wellness, such as youth suicide, cultural sensitivity, the Superwoman syndrome, and stigmas around seeking help for anxiety, depression and other psychological conditions,” said Dr. Michele Nealon, Psy.D., President of The Chicago School. “With the help of professors, counselors, and organizational development experts, we provide listeners with new insights into how to improve their wellness and live satisfying lives.”