Political Insider Hill Brings Books On-Air At DC’s WMAL

Cumulus Media Washington DC is bringing political veteran Eden Gordon Hill on staff for a new show exploring the history and culture of the United States through literature. WMAL 105.9 has announced the upcoming launch of a weekend program called The All-American Book Club Show.

Eden Gordon Hill brings a wealth of experience as a communications professional, having worked on Capitol Hill and as a political appointee in the Trump Administration. Each Sunday, she will introduce listeners to new authors and a variety of books that focus on values such as faith, family, and freedom.

Hill said, “The All-American Book Club symbolizes freedom, it also represents the home of the 82nd Airborne Division, a symbol of excellence that resonates with me because of my husband’s military service in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The power and prestige of the All-American “Made in the USA” brand, amplifies the many great leaders of yesterday, George Washington, John F. Kennedy, and Ronald Reagan—the power of knowledge, the power of literature and curiosity. The Book Club brings the voices of yesterday, of history, to life for the next greatest generation.”

Cumulus Media VP/Newstalk and WMAL PD Bill Hess commented, “We are pleased to welcome The All-American Book Club and talented host Eden Gordon Hill to the WMAL weekend lineup. Eden’s passion, patriotism and diverse background in politics will provide our listeners with a fresh perspective on new and historic literature that examines many of the cultural issues we face in America today. We welcome her love of literature and The All-American Book Club to the storied WMAL airwaves.”