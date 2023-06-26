Donnelly Drafted To Replace Ovies & Giglio In Raliegh

After a national reaction to the ousting of Joe Ovies and Joe Giglio in April, Capitol Broadcasting Company Radio has announced its new afternoon host on 99.9 The Fan (WRAL) in Raleigh. Former University of Delaware quarterback and broadcaster Tim Donnelly will fill the drive time spot.

Donnelly comes to WRAL from ESPN Radio 94.1 (WVSP) in Yorktown, VA where he hosted The Tim Donnelly Show. Dennis Cox, a producer on the former The OG show, will also be involved in Donnelly’s show as a producer and on-air presence. Additionally, Donnelly will contribute web content and analysis for WRALSportsFan.com and the Capitol Broadcasting Podcast Network.

Following the cancellation of The OG, Joe Ovies and Joe Giglio started a new show called Ovies + Giglio on the OG Live Podcasting Co. network, via podcast and YouTube. They have partnered with the Raleigh News & Observer to help distribute their content.

“Tim’s coverage will give listeners a broad understanding of the sports that intersect here, and his expert analysis will pinpoint what’s at stake for fans, teams, and the Triangle,” said WRAL General Manager Brian Grube.

Donnelly added, “I am tremendously excited to join the Capitol Broadcasting Company family and the Triangle sports community. My family and I have connections to North Carolina and the local sports scene. I am thrilled for the opportunity to do what I love in a community that is such fertile ground for sports fans.”