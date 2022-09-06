Fox To Help Tara Wake Up Dallas

Cumulus has hired Ryan Fox as morning show co-host for country station KPLX-FM in Dallas. Fox joins Tara, Host of The Wake Up With The Wolf Show, beginning Monday, September 12th.

Fox heads to 99.5 The Wolf from Cumulus Media’s Westwood One, where he most recently served as Afternoon Drive Host on the Hot Country format, after having served for eight years as Morning Host on that format. Prior to Westwood One, Ryan was Morning Host at Los Angeles, CA, Country station KKGO-FM.

Mike Preston, KPLX-FM Program Director, said: “We’re thrilled to add another true Texan to the Wolf team. Ryan’s market knowledge, love of Country music and skill as a great broadcaster will make him the perfect co-host of our show.”

Fox commented: “I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to have this opportunity to have FUN every morning alongside a true talent like Tara. She is a longtime friend, and a caring, strong, opinionated woman and mother, who I’ve always thought of very highly.”