AdLarge Grows Leadership Team

AdLarge has named Robin Sloan Executive VP of Audio Sales. She will work with Chief Revenue Officer Don Wachsmith on revenue strategy development and agency relationships.

Sloan’s sales and management experience began at CBS where she worked on the National Sales. She served as the General Sales Manager at WCBS/AM before moving on to work as Director of Sales at both Emmis and Clear Channel in New York. In 2002, she made the jump to Director of National Sales for Jones MediaAmerica. Most recently, Sloan was the Director of National Partnerships at Westwood One.

Cathy Csukas, AdLarge Co-CEO commented on the announcement, “I’m delighted to have Robin join our team. She’s a veteran recognized in the audio industry for bringing her exceptional relationships and in-depth experience in sales, management and sports to the AdLarge audio sales efforts. I could not find a more perfect person to fit this role and continue to help us grow our business.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to be working with the team of industry experts at AdLarge,” added Sloan. “Their leadership and dedication to the audio space and what they continue to accomplish for content creators is extraordinary. I am excited to bring my talents to the mission of creating and selling great audio opportunities to our clients.”