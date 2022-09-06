Cousin Brucie Remembers The Beatles

WABC Radio Host Bruce Morrow will be recreating the Beatles British Invasion as 77 WABC continues to celebrate its 100th Anniversary. The Wednesday September 7 event will also be marked by WABC Radio renaming it’s studio in honor of “Cousin Brucie”.

About 50 years ago Cousin Brucie was one of the first Disc Jockeys in the country to air the Beatles. State and City Officials will be proclaiming WABC Radio Day in New York as Cousin Brucie replays the original vinyl “Meet the Beatles” album that made history.

Radio Station CEO, John Catsimatidis, will also be dedicating the WABC radio studio in Cousin Brucie’s name as he remains one of the most famous radio disc jockeys in the nation.