MRN Ready For NASCAR Playoffs

NASCAR has started a 10 race playoff run. Motor Racing Network will be providing coverage for six of the 10 events.

In total, Motor Racing Network will produce 85 hours of coverage during the 2022 NASCAR playoffs with 14 announcers and 7 producers contributing to the content. The slate of races includes the championship finale Sunday, November 6 at Phoenix Raceway.

“The Voice of NASCAR,” now in its 53rd year of broadcasting, is a wholly owned subsidiary of NASCAR and is the primary source for NASCAR stock car racing and related radio programming.