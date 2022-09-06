WVOS Hits Diamond Status

Sullivan County New York’s first radio station, WVOS is celebrating its 75th Anniversary. Known as the ‘Voice of Sullivan’, the station began broadcasting at 1240 on the AM dial on September 26th 1947.

“No other medium that is thriving today has endured so long as broadcast radio. It endures because it is local, free, trusted and readily accessible to everyone. WVOS was the ‘Voice of Sullivan County” 75 years ago, and remains so today,” said Vince Benedetto, President/CEO Bold Gold Media Group. “We are deeply honored to not only celebrate this wonderful anniversary, but to also pay tribute to everyone who was and remains a part of the WVOS story and legacy.”

One of the station’s biggest news scoops was on July 20, 1969, when it broke the news that the Woodstock Music and Art Fair an Aquarian Exposition: 3 Days of Peace & Music was going to be held in Bethel, NY. According to lore, the radio station was tipped off by a waitress at a local restaurant where Woodstock organizer Michael Lang and local farmer Max Yasgur were meeting to finalize the deal. WVOS is mentioned in the feature length documentary film Woodstock – 3 Days of Peace & Music.

During the month of September, Bold Gold Media and 95.9 VOS FM will commemorate the Diamond Anniversary with a look back on the music and the memories from those involved with WVOS through the years.