77WABC Radio Launches Annual NYC 10,000 Turkey Giveaway

New York City’s 77WABC Radio kicked off its annual 10,000 Turkey Giveaway on Monday, distributing 5,000 turkeys to those in need before Thanksgiving.

The giveaway saw WABC’s John and Margo Catsimatidis, Curtis Sliwa, Sid Rosenberg, other local celebrities, and the NYPD and NYFD handing out turkeys from the 77WABC Trolley at St. Malachy’s Roman Catholic Church

The remaining 5,000 turkeys will be handed out before Christmas.

Catsimatidis, the Owner of 77WABC and Red Apple Media, said, “WABC Radio is an emergency broadcast station, a responsibility that extends to helping people in the greater New York City community year-round. Working with AARP New York and The Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York, we are bringing much-needed help, and hopefully joy, to those in our community who are in need and deserve happiness and a good meal for the Holiday Season.”

AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel commented, “In our state, just over 1 in 10 households experience food insecurity, according to Hunger Solutions New York. Older adults shouldn’t have to decide between buying groceries, medication, and other necessities.”

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York Executive Director Monsignor Kevin Sullivan noted, “While Thanksgiving and Christmas are a special time to come together and support our neighbors, Catholic Charities of New York works every day to provide food, shelter, and resources to those who need it most.”

