Spotify Strengthens Audiobook Library with Bloomsbury Deal

Days after Amazon announced its aggressive push to stay on top of the audiobook market, Spotify is adding more than 1,000 Bloomsbury titles to its audiobook collection as the streamer celebrates the first anniversary of offering audiobooks to Premium subscribers.

The new titles include works by acclaimed authors such as Sarah J. Maas, William Dalrymple, and Alan Moore, with audiobooks narrated by notable voices, including Meryl Streep, Emilia Clarke, and Jamie Lee Curtis. The addition also strengthens Spotify’s audiobook library for kids.

Earlier this week, Amazon revealed that Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers in the US, UK, and Canada will now have access to one Audible audiobook per month. Subscribers on individual and family plans can stream a title of any length, with listening available beyond their billing cycle. Additional audiobooks would require an Audible membership or individual purchases.

Since Spotify’s expansion into audiobooks, the platform captured more than 11% of the US audiobook market and contributed to the industry’s 28% year-over-year growth. Audible remains the industry leader.

Duncan Bruce, Spotify Director of Audiobook Partnerships and Licensing, said, “There’s no better way to build on our momentum than with the addition of Bloomsbury’s beloved library. This partnership allows us to expand our author lineup and give listeners an even wider array of titles to enjoy, taking us another step forward in our goal of reimagining the audiobook experience.”

Bloomsbury Director of Audio Sam Halstead added, “We are delighted to be partnering with Spotify to bring our catalog of audiobooks to even more listeners. We are passionate about bringing the creative talents of our authors and narrators to as many listeners as possible, through our mission to inform, educate, entertain, and inspire readers of all ages and backgrounds. We feel confident that this partnership will help to introduce a whole new generation of listeners to audiobooks for years to come.”